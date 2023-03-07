Saskatoon man dedicated to fundraising for neurology department after fourth brain surgery

Brennon Dulle is recovering from his fourth brain surgery in seven years, and now he's raising money for the neurology department at RUH. Brennon Dulle is recovering from his fourth brain surgery in seven years, and now he's raising money for the neurology department at RUH.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London