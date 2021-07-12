Advertisement
Saskatoon man dead in weekend rollover: RCMP
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 12:20PM CST
RCMP at the scene of a crash near the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3052 in Corman Park.
SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon rollover near the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3052 in Corman Park, RCMP said in a news release.
Police believe the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Valley Road when it left the roadway and rolled.
The driver, a 44-year-old male from Saskatoon, was declared dead on scene. No passengers were in the vehicle.
RCMP continue to investigate.