SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon rollover near the intersection of Valley Road and Range Road 3052 in Corman Park, RCMP said in a news release.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Valley Road when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, a 44-year-old male from Saskatoon, was declared dead on scene. No passengers were in the vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate.