Saskatoon man charged with multiple child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Child Exploitation Unit has charged Saskatoon’s Kevin Munro with child pornography offences in relation to an investigation that began in December 2021.

Munro, 48, was arrested on February 17th and has been charged with possession of child pornography, making available child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis and an investigation is ongoing.

Munro was released on February 18th from Saskatoon Provincial Court on numerous conditions.