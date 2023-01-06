Saskatoon man charged with child pornography offences

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a Saskatoon man after an investigation that began just before Christmas.

Jeric Villareal Mendoza, 44, has been charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, and several child pornography charges, including possession and creation.

Police began their investigation on December 22, 2022, and laid charges on January 5, 2023, after executing a search warrant at a Saskatoon home, according to a news release.

Mendoza is in police custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.