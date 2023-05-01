Saskatoon man charged with arson after weekend grass fire

A 45-year-old man was charged with arson following a grass fire that burned over two acres of land and moved onto a Saskatoon golf course on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of St. Henry Avenue around 11:30 a.m., according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police found a large grass fire in Diefenbaker Park spreading to the train tracks. Firefighters called CN to shut down the rail line while crews dealt with the fire, a spokesperson from the city said.

The city estimates about two acres of land burned during the blaze, which also spread to the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club and into a pile of heavy timber.

A witness told police they saw two male suspects walking away from the fire, and officers tracked them down, the news release says.

One of the suspects was taken into custody. Police said they found a bottle of liquor and a lighter in his possession.

The man makes his first appearance in provincial court on June 6.

On Monday, Corman Park issued a fire ban across the municipality due to dry conditions. No open flame fires can be lit in the RM until the ban is lifted, according to administrators.