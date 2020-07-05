REGINA -- Warman RCMP have charged a man with allegedly murdering a Warman woman after conducting an investigation in the city.

The RCMP said Sunday that Samandeep Jhinger, 23, was found dead on Friday in Warman after someone complained she had gone missing.

She was located deceased at a residence on the 200 block of 3rd Street West in the city, RCMP said. Officers consider her death suspicious.

RCMP initially received a missing persons complaint for Jhinger on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP have charged Ranbir Dhull, 42, with one count of first degree murder. Dhull, who was known to Jhinger, is from Saskatoon.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

An autopsy for Jhinger is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Warman residents will continue to see an increased police presence around 3rd Street West.