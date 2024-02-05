SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Saskatoon man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Deschambault Lake death

RCMP
Share

A 22-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a death in Deschambault Lake.

On Friday at around 10:50 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the area and found a man injured at the scene.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Custer.

RCMP said the Custer's family has been notified and victims' services have been made available to them.

The suspect - Keiffer Robillard– was arrested at the scene.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties

King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News