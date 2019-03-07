

One Saskatoon man and three Calgarians have been charged after a 22-month Calgary police investigation into an organized crime group believed to be trafficking stolen vehicles.

Officers investigating the high number of auto thefts in Calgary identified the group in In November 2017, according to a news release.

Police say the “sophisticated” group obtained stolen vehicles from low-level car thieves, replaced the vehicle’s original VIN with a fraudulent VIN and sold them to unsuspecting buyers.

Police say the group in some cases asked car thieves to steal certain vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs or other stolen vehicles. Thieves primarily stole vehicles by targeting vehicles that were left running with the keys inside or vehicles left in unsecure garages.

The group allegedly created matching fraudulent bills of sale along with registration and insurance documents in an effort to conceal the vehicle’s original identity then used this fraudulent information to re-register and insure the stolen vehicles before sale in British Columbia, Alberta or Saskatchewan.

Police also learned that these vehicles were used in several other crimes, including fraud, drug trafficking, trafficking in stolen property, break and enter, and thefts.

In May 2018 police executed eight search warrants at properties between Calgary and Saskatoon and recovered of various stolen vehicles, licence plates, fraudulent documents and drugs.

Investigators recovered five stolen vehicles at an auto repair shop, Modern Motors Ltd., in Saskatoon.

Investigators also discovered a marijuana grow-op in, Rocky View County, Alta.

During the investigation police seized:

39 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $1.9 million

A residential property in Ogden, determined to be bought with proceeds of crime

402 fentanyl pills

4.5 kilograms of marijuana

17 grams of cocaine

512 fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers

Other documents relating to the registration and sale of stolen vehicles

On Feb. 14, 2019, police arrested and charged three people:

Tyler Roger Scott, 34, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of instructing a person to commit an indictable offence on behalf of a criminal organization, conspiring to commit an indictable offence, laundering proceeds of crime, and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Tami Lee Scott, 55, of Calgary, has been charged with one count each of committing an indictable offence for the benefit of, association of, or direction of a criminal organization, and laundering proceeds of crime.

Ikraam Elahi Chaudhary, 35, of Saskatoon, has been charged with one count each of committing an indictable offence for the benefit of, association of, or direction of a criminal organization, conspiring to commit an indictable offence, laundering proceeds of crime, and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Sylvain Serge Lefevre, 36, of Calgary is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, conspiring to commit an indictable offence and committing an indictable offence for the benefit of, association of, or direction of a criminal organization.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos of the word “Atticus” on his left forearm, a nautical star with “Carpe Diem” on his right wrist and a chain on his left ankle.