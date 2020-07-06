SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal side-by-side rollover near Wakaw.

Wakaw RCMP were called to the crash at a rural property around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Three people were riding in the vehicle when the driver lost control and rolled it, RCMP say.

None of the occupants were wearing a helmet, according to police.

A 51-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old female passenger and the driver, a 48-year-old man, were not hurt.

The driver, Patrick Strong, was arrested on scene and has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Strong is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 11.