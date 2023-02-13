Saskatoon man charged in child pornography investigation

A 50-year-old Saskatoon man has been released on conditions after being charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday, police said.

The investigation into Michael Pollock began in November, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

On Feb. 9, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon and examined his devices at the scene.

Pollock faces two counts of possession of child pornography, the police said.

The investigation was conducted by the internet child exploitation unit, comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and the Prince Albert Police Service.