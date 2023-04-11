Saskatoon man charged for death threats, assault in Pendygrasse Road incident
A 24-year-old man faces charges following a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that led to police blocking traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on Saturday.
Police were called to the residence around 6 a.m. with a report that a 24-year-old man with a shotgun was threatening people inside.
Officers found a 22-year-old woman outside when they arrived, while the suspect remained inside. The police said she had been assaulted before fleeing the residence.
The tactical support unit was called in and officers set up a perimeter around the area. Just after 9 a.m., police said the 24-year-old suspect left the residence and was arrested.
Inside, police said they found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov’t websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Instability in housing market leaving Canadians with mixed feelings: RBC poll
While a drop in home prices is making some Canadians feel optimistic, others are still feeling uncertain as they rearrange their home-buying plans, according to a new RBC poll.
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago: police
The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
Regina
-
Heed no-parking signs or get towed, City of Regina says as street sweeping starts
Its time for spring cleaning, according to the City of Regina, with street sweeping operations beginning this week.
-
See 'The Wrench' clench a world title for Canada during a 1983 curling showdown in Regina
In 1983, the men’s world curling championship was held in Regina, at what was then known as the Agridome. The "Wrench" clenched the world title in a stunning finish.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital
Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.
-
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames' playoff hopes end with 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville Predators
Tommy Novak's shootout winner kept the Nashville Predators' playoff hopes alive, while the Calgary Flames' aspirations were snuffed out in yet another overtime loss Monday.
-
New Calgary Transit pass aimed at families, groups travelling together on weekends
Calgary Transit has announced a new type of transit pass.
-
Nick Offerman returning to Calgary to headline Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
The lineup for the Calgary edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is rounding into shape with a headliner sure to delight Parks & Recreation fans.
Edmonton
-
Fatal shooting of man in north Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: EPS
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
2 vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Grande Prairie
A crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta is fatal, RCMP say.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Toronto
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
One person in custody after police investigate possible explosive on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Cornwall, Ont. Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
-
Easter crime in Abbotsford: police open more than 300 files over holiday weekend
The Easter long weekend was a busy one for law enforcement in Abbotsford, with more than 300 police files opened over the holiday.
-
B.C.'s 2023 cruise ship season officially launches, more than 300 visits expected
Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.
Montreal
-
Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Woman, 64, dies after fire at Pierrefonds home, police say
A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire in a home in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, police confirmed.
-
Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North school
A 19-year-old Montreal student was injured Tuesday morning when he was assaulted at Amos School. Montreal police say the teen was stabbed after an altercation degenerated between two people.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. business's Bud Light sign referencing Kid Rock comments elicits controversy
A sign outside a business in Sooke is making waves in the local community.
-
B.C.'s 2023 cruise ship season officially launches, more than 300 visits expected
Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.
-
Sarah McLachlan to headline Vancouver Island MusicFest
A Canadian icon will be headlining a popular music festival on Vancouver Island this summer.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
P.E.I. reports drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations steady
Prince Edward Island is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update. The province didn’t report any new deaths.
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $8.3-million in drugs seized from Commissioners Rd. lab: Police
The dismantling of a cannabis extraction lab in London has led to drug and weapons charges against two people, one of which police are still looking for.
-
15 year old facing charges after string of events including assault
A London youth is facing a list of charges after a string of events caused $38,000 in damages and led police through the south end of the city. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about a missing person and threats on Dearness Drive.
-
Charges laid after weekend stabbing
Charges have been laid after a stabbing in London over the weekend. As previously reported, police were called to an address on Maitland Street around 1 a.m. for a weapons investigation.