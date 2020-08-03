SASKATOON -- At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Saskatoon police came upon a stolen vehicle at 20 Street and Avenue N that was involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

The vehicle fled from police and the Air Support Unit (ASU) noticed it stopped in the 800 block of Avenue O south.

The man fled on foot from the vehicle when a lone police officer confronted him.

The suspect shone a bright flashlight in the officer’s eyes, and fearing it might have been some type of weapon, the officer used his taser, which was unsuccessful.

The suspect continued to run on foot while the ASU located him and officers were able to arrest him.

A 29 year old man is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run, and impaired driving.