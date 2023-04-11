Saskatoon man charged after police plane tracks stolen vehicle through city

Saskatoon police charged a 26-year-old man following a dangerous driving incident on Friday.

Patrol officers tried to initiate a traffic stop after they saw a vehicle with a confirmed stolen licence plate at the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue P South around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a police news release.

The vehicle sped away rather than stop, so police said the air support unit tracked it as it headed west down 13th Street.

They managed to puncture its tires at the intersection of 11th Street West and Avenue W South, but the driver kept going, eventually abandoning the vehicle in an alleyway near 21st Street West and Avenue O South and fleeing on foot.

He was arrested shortly after with the help of the police plane, the news release said.

The 26-year-old driver faces charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, evading police, dangerous driving and carrying a concealed weapon.