Saskatoon man charged after methamphetamine and cocaine seized

A 33-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after police seized methamphetamine and cocaine in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., officers initiated enforcement action on a man believed to be trafficking methamphetamine, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) issued on Friday.

Upon search of his person, officers seized 347 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of cocaine, and $120.00, police said.

Police said the man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.