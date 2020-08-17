SASKATOON -- A 39-year-old Saskatoon man is facing weapons and stolen property charges after allegedly leading police on a brief chase overnight.

Officers attempted to stop a Ford F-150 at 20th Street and Ave. H South around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

While driving off, police say the vehicle struck a tree then came to a stop at 31st Street and Ave. I North. The driver and passenger, who were both men, then fled on foot.

Officers were able to track down the driver inside a garage in the 700 block of 32nd Street West with the help of the SPS canine unit.

The man received treatment for minor injuries from a dog bite, SPS said in the release.

The passenger was not located.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a stolen package, a machete and a pellet gun, according to SPS.

A 39-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, evade police, driving while prohibited, break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and two charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.