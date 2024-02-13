SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man charged after allegedly threatening people with a gun in public

    Saskatoon Police Saskatoon Police
    Share

    A 23-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences on Monday, police said.

    Around 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man threatening people with a gun at a business in the 900 block of 22nd Street West.

    Police said he fled the scene before police arrived, but was located and arrested shortly after near the 200 block of Avenue K North.

    In a search of the man, police located a sawed-off rifle and sawed-off shotgun, police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News