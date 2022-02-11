Saskatoon man calls on city to clean up mess left behind by snow graders

A Saskatoon man is blaming city crews for leaving him with nowhere to go Friday.

Marcel Coquet watched a grader clear out ruts on the street in front of his home in Eastview Thursday afternoon as they left a path of windrows in their wake along the sidewalk.

Once crews left at the end of the day, he assumed they would return to clean up the piles of slushy snow blocking driveways throughout the area.

They never came back, and overnight temperatures dipping to -15 C turned the pile of wet snow into a block of ice.

“Now it’s an iceberg,” Coquet said as he tried to chip away and clear a path for his vehicle.

“Somebody should come here with heavy equipment and take this out so I can get out.”

Coquet said he reported the problem to the city straight away and got a hold of his councillor, Bev Dubois, to try and fix the issue.

The operator on the phone told him a work order was being issued, but the city couldn’t provide an estimate of when crews would return to the area.

“If they’re going to do it, they should do it correctly to start with and not have to come back,” Coquet said. “It seems like they don’t have enough time to do it right, but they got time to come back and do it again – which is very inefficient.”

A City of Saskatoon spokesperson provided a statement acknowledging graders can leave some snow behind.

“Operators do their best to keep driveways clear of snow when they are grading and pushing snow to the side of the street. Sometimes a ridge of snow is left behind despite their best effort. Residents can report locations and where snow piles are blocking access to their driveway to our 24-hour Customer Care Centre,” the statement read.

The issue is a new one for Coquet. He said in his 53 years living in Eastview, this is only the third time he’s seen a grader in front of his house.

“This is what happens,” he said. “I would just (prefer) they not come around because they leave a mess in front of my place.”