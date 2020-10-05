SASKATOON -- Graham Wisser just moved into a house in Silverwood after living in a condo building and he’s looking forward to seeing trick or treaters coming to his door on Halloween.

He’s planning to follow the government guidelines and do it safely. He’s seen posts on social media with ideas for safe treat dispensing and he’s starting to work on the design for his.

“For trick or treaters it would be nice to make a fancy slide and slide down prepackaged candy for the kids so they can enjoy it that night,” Wisser told CTV News.

Right now all he has is a cardboard pipe, but plans to head to the hardware store to get more material to create a chute between six and 12 feet long to keep a safe distance away.

He also plans to do some work a few days before as an extra level of safety.

“I just thought it’s 72 hours that we have to wait before candy is safe. I’m going to pre-package the treats in a Ziploc bag 72 hours ahead. As long as the parent opens it and the kid just touches it, I hope that’s good to go.”

He’s even going to have a note in the bag indicating the candy was packaged 72 hours ahead and is planning to prepare 300 bags.

He doesn’t have any children old enough for the trick or treating yet, but says his six-month-old soon will be. He thinks it's important for kids.

Tina Frerichs agrees.

“I feel it's important to continue on with these holiday traditions, especially for our little people, as, during the pandemic, we want to restore a sense of normalcy for them,” Frerichs told CTV News.

She is preparing to have a self-serve treat ladder on her step with three plastic pumpkins for children to help themselves.

However, Tammy Arnason believes the risk is too great for the little reward of candy and treats.

“I feel that Halloween isn’t a good idea in light of COVID in 2020 and we need to be careful. I think children will understand.”

She has five children, all of whom are adults and she isn’t going to be handing out treats at her home this year either because she doesn’t think it’s safe.

“I have strong feelings that it shouldn’t happen. Using the PVC pipe and all this stuff isn’t going to happen. People aren’t going to be putting the pipes into the bags, it’s going to be difficult and they’ll quit doing it and start handing the candy out, gloves or not.”