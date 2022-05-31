Saskatoon man bonds with growing brood of baby geese

Mike Digout has been following around a brood of baby geese since May 8 — which has continued to grow in size.

He has been sharing his story in the Facebook group Sask Birders.

“What I often do is videotape the group going by so I can count them up. Yesterday (Monday) there was 62. I have a feeling that today there is a little more,” said wildlife enthusiast Mike Digout.

Digout later confirmed when he watched back his video from Tuesday morning, that there were 64 goslings.

“It's interesting because, over the course of the day, they come together and move apart, in different sizes of groups. There's three or four leaders that when they break apart, different numbers of goslings will follow them,” he said.

Digout began following and photographing beavers three years ago as a way to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goslings later caught his eye that spring, as he would start following them as well. During his time on the wild goose chase, this is the largest group he has ever seen.

“The first time I counted 60 I was like 'wow, that’s great.' Five dozen right, it’s a nice even number,” Digout said.

Photographing a group that large is no easy feat.

“The most I've got in one photo is 60 because they all move around and if you're too far away that you can have them all in the frame there’s too much to count,” he said.

'FANTASTIC PARENTS'

According to Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation executive director Jan Shadick, the group of more than 60 probably has six different parents with each having 10 babies. She says it’s a very social process for how goslings are raised.

“If somebody wants to kind of go off to the fields and they want to fly away and leave their kids, they'll give it to auntie or give it to another goose parent,” Shadick said. “They are fantastic about watching them.”

She says most likely none are orphans and will all go back to their families at the end of the day.

“These are just fantastic parents and they're very protective. If you try and catch one of their Gosling's, they will probably attack you,” she said.

Digout who plans on following them around for another couple of weeks doesn’t plan on intruding on their space but just simply watching them grow and sharing it with the world.

"I get a lot of joy out of knowing that, that maybe some people are seeing my stuff at home and having a smile or a laugh,” he said.