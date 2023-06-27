Saskatoon man being put back on trial for alleged rape has history of sexual violence

The following story contains descriptions that may be disturbing to some readers.

A Saskatoon man being put back on trial for sexual assault after an appeal court decision has a history of sexual violence, according to court records.

In 2019, Timothy Legresley was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he met on an online dating site in August 2018. The judge agreed the sex was non-consensual, but found Legresley had an “honest, but mistaken” belief that the 23-year-old complainant consented to sex.

In a June 15 decision, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal rejected the verdict and ordered a retrial.

According to court records obtained by CTV News, Legresley was already on the sex offender registry in 2018 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three girls under 16 years old in 2014.

Legresley was sentenced to five years in prison for the assaults, obstruction of justice, and breaching a no-contact order with two of the victims.

In the 2018 incident, Legresley violated court orders again by ignoring a 10-year ban on using the internet for any reason other than to find employment or if required by an employer.

According to the appeal court’s decision, the complainant was 23 years old when she began communicating with 35-year-old Legresley. They spoke through a website for about a month, and the complainant “eventually felt comfortable enough” to give him her phone number.

The complainant cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

They met in public a few times over the course of several months, and the incident took place the first time she agreed to meet him in private, according to the appeal court decision.

When Legresley began kissing her and taking off her clothes, the complainant testified she froze.

She testified she was like a “frozen statue” as he put his penis inside her, without a condom, and began thrusting. According to the court records, when he eventually asked if she was comfortable, and she said no, he put a pillow behind her and continued. She told court that he stopped after she started crying.

Court testimony shows the defence and Crown agreed the woman told Legresley “no” at several points in the interaction, but Legresley said he misinterpreted what she was referring to, and neglected to inquire further.

In his written appeal decision, Justice Robert Richards rejected the idea that the complainant’s silence could be construed as consent.

According to the Criminal Code, it can not be argued that the accused believed the sex was consensual if there was no evidence the complainant agreed to the activity, either “by words or actively expressed by conduct.”

“This means that it is a mistake of law to proceed on the basis that ‘silence, passivity or ambiguous conduct’ constitutes consent,” Richards wrote.

“Mr. Legresley proceeded on the ground that, unless and until the complainant said ‘no,’ she was implicitly giving her consent.”

Even assuming Legresley wasn’t fully aware the complainant did not consent, Richards says his testimony indicates he may have been reckless as to whether she consented to his sexual advances, which could be grounds for a guilty verdict.

A date has not yet been set for the new trial, according to the Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench.