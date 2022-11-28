Saskatoon man arrested after throwing a lawn mower at victim, police say

A 34-year-old man faces aggravated assault charges after a dispute that escalated into violence on Sunday.

Police were called to the 400 block of Avenue T South around 8 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a 52-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The injured man said the 34-year-old man had thrown a lawn mower at him, instead hitting a 54-year-old woman. The accused then stabbed the 52-year-old man, police said.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the man was taken into custody he damaged the phone in the detention unit, according to police.

He faces charges for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and mischief.

BUSY WEEKEND FOR POLICE

The assault with a lawnmower was just one of a series of reports of violence that kept the Saskatoon police busy over the weekend.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Bowman Crescent on Saturday, according to a news release.

Saskatoon police were called to the Confederation-area crescent before 10 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the street.

He was taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said.

On Sunday there was a heavy police presence on the 2900 block of Preston Avenue as police investigated an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the residence on Sunday evening. Police said a 26-year-old man reported being robbed and threatened with a gun in his Preston Avenue home.

He ran to a nearby store to call for help, the police said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, eventually contacting the suspects and taking them into custody. They found a shotgun and ammunition in the home, according to police

A 29-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested and face armed robbery charges.