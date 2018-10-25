

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man was among those who had to evacuate the Time Warner Building – where CNN is located – after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Jeff Tomlin was inside attending a technology conference when everyone was asked to leave.

“It’s an awful big building to evacuate so there was an awful lot of congestion when we got out of here,” he told CTV Saskatoon.

He then waited for information about what was going on before moving a few blocks away.

“I didn’t hear anything from the security that was on location or the people around the building. I learned a more from actually the news that a bomb was found,” he said.

“It gives you pause. When I come down to these places especially for conferences I usually don’t think twice about it. But you know, these things have happened more than once.”