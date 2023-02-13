Saskatoon man allegedly tried to barricade himself inside steakhouse, drink the liquor

A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a downtown restaurant, trying to barricade himself inside and drinking liquor from the bar on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Cut Casual Steak and Tap on 21st Street East around 11 p.m. after the suspect was observed on security cameras inside the business, according to a police news release.

The Saskatoon police said he may have been drinking from the bar and it appeared he tried to barricade himself inside.

Officers later found the suspect hiding in a storage room, police said. He was arrested with the help of a police dog, and suffered minor injuries.

The man was treated for his injuries by paramedics while in detention, according to police

Cut owner Dave MacIntosh says he wasn’t surprised by the incident.

“This is all too common in downtown Saskatoon. It shouldn’t be, but it is part of the risk of being in the downtown core,” he said.

MacIntosh says he’s “totally desensitized” to the level of crime downtown.

“We’ve had break-ins, thefts; every business in downtown Saskatoon deals with this.”