Saskatoon man accused of sexually assaulting 4 youth, police believe there could be more victims

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) investigators have charged a man with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Eric Pohorecky, 62, was arrested on Friday, SPS said in a news release.

His arrest follows an investigation into alleged incidents of sexual assault and sexual interference believed to have occurred between 2016 and 2017.

"Upon further investigation, additional charges were laid in connection to incidents that took place between 2018 and 2021," SPS said in the news release.

"The charges are connected to a total of four victims, who were under the age of 16 when the incidents took place."

Pohorecky is charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

SPS said Pohorecky is known to be a volunteer in Saskatoon and it's believed there may be other alleged victims.

SPS is asking anyone with information to call police at 306-975-8300.