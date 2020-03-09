SASKATOON -- As Blake Shreiner was getting handcuffed in a Saskatoon home, a toddler crawled beside him and a boy cried hysterically on the couch.

“Mr. Shreiner was trying to calm the boy,” Const. Jason Jacobson, who arrested Shreiner, told court.

Shreiner is accused of killing his spouse.

Tammy Brown, 39, was found dead in a River Heights neighbourhood home on Jan. 29, 2019.

Shreiner’s first-degree murder trial began on Monday at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Jacobson testified he found an empty leather sheaf in Shreiner’s jacket pocket during the arrest.

Shreiner sobbed in the prisoner’s box during the testimony. A sheriff handed the accused a box of tissues.

Shreiner called 911 after Brown’s death: Crown evidence

The Crown played the audio recording of a 911 call Shreiner made on Jan. 29, 2019.

“There was an incident ... multiple stab wounds,” Shreiner told the 911 operator.

“Do you know who did this,” the operator asked.

“Yes,” Shreiner replied.

“Was it yourself who did this? Or someone else,” the operator asked.

“There was a break-in ... Hold on, I gotta take care of the kids here. I’ll wait for police to arrive,” Shreiner said.

The Crown then played a second 911 call recording. The sounds of children can be heard, with the operator continuously saying, “Hello?”

Shreiner’s sock ‘soaked’ with blood

Jacobson described Shreiner as quiet and cooperative.

He testified Shreiner had “a lot of blood” on his pants.

“His right sock was soaked with blood,” Jacobson told court.

Shreiner was taken to hospital for stitches on his hand.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled to continue for two weeks.