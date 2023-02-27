Saskatoon man accused of murder hires new lawyer

A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has hired a new lawyer.

Andrew Rosenfeldt is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nykera Brown.

The 20-year-old was found dead in a home on Avenue P South on November 15, 2022.

Earlier this month, Rosenfeldt fired his previous lawyer, Jessie Buydens as his legal counsel.

He is now is being represented by Chris Gratton.

Rosenfeldt has pleaded not guilty and has opted for a judge-only trial.

His case has been adjourned until March 8.

The mother of 20-year-old Nykera Brown says her daughter was struggling with mental health and addiction issues.