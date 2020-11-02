SASKATOON -- Investigators have estimated a fire at a maintenance garage in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Avenue caused over $1 million in damage.

There were eight semi-tractor units inside the building, according to an update from Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the garage just before 1 p.m. on Sunday after smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but crews remained until 11:30 p.m. searching for hot spots, the department said in its update.

Firefighters were again called to the building at 7:50 a.m. after smoke was again seen coming from the buidling.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.