SASAKTOON -- Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Canada Post mail processing plant on 51st Street in Saskatoon.

In a statement, Canada Post said they received notifications of positive results from a number of employees at the facility, including a case on Sunday which required sanitization.

“In each case we work with public health officials, follow their direction and advice, support their contact tracing efforts and ensure the appropriate sanitization work has been conducted within the facility,” the statement reads. “Mail processing was interrupted Sunday afternoon while we followed sanitization protocols and before employees returned inside to continue their work.”

“As for mail and parcel processing, we are continuing to safely operate while following all safety protocols. Contingency plans are in place to keep pace as best as possible.”

Canada Post says they’ve been assured by both the World Health Organization and Public Health Agency of Canada that there is a low risk of COVID-19 spreading from productions or packaging.

Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk says in laboratory conditions, the virus can persist for up to 24 hours on paper or cardboard, but real-world settings are different.

“What is the reality of how long a virus will remain infectious on that surface over a period of time? The simple fact is we don't know, but when we think about this from the probability of somebody becoming infected, it's likely very low,” he said.

Dr. Kindrachuk says the best defence against COVID-19 remains washing your hands after handling mail or packages.

“If you're handling something, we should be doing this anyway as a society, but simply bringing it inside, washing your hands, and still not trying to touch our face, particularly our eyes, our mouth, our nose, after we've touched kind of a non-familiar surface.”

Officials have seen enhanced spread in enclosed areas with lower ventilation, says Dr. Kindrachuk, “in particular in the middle of winter in prairies”, and wearing a mask has been shown to help curb the spread.

“There's no debate,” he said. “We saw a recent study that came out of Germany, showing the suppression of viral transmission in communities that had masking."

Dr. Kindrachuk says it’s a myth that masks provide 100 per cent protection from the virus, but wearing one is more about protecting others from becoming infected.

“We know that unfortunately, the reality with this particular virus is that people have a high likelihood of being able to transmit prior to showing symptoms, and that's if they actually do,” he said. “The simple task of wearing a mask, it takes basically that onus away from us having to worry about whether or not we potentially are spreading the virus, and to me, it's the simplest gesture that we can do as friends and neighbours in our community, to try and help stop this virus from transmitted.”