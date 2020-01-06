SASKATOON -- A lottery ticket sold in Saskatoon is worth $1 million.

After the record setting Lotto Max draw on Friday, one of the Max Millions prizes belongs to who ever bought the ticket here.

The numbers for that winning ticket are 3, 15, 16, 22, 29, 39, 49.

The big prize of $70 million did not go so Tuesday's draw is once again worth $70 million plus 25 additional chances to win $1 million.