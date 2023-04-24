Saskatoon liquor store thieves allegedly used a Pontiac Sunfire as getaway car

Two people were taken into custody following a string of liquor store robberies in the span of a week, Saskatoon police say.

The first robbery occurred in Stonebridge, on the 3100 block of Preston Avenue South on April 15 at about 11:30 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police said three people entered the store wearing medical masks and carrying reusable grocery bags.

They loaded the bags with bottles of liquor until an employee confronted them, at which point the police said the suspects pushed the employee down and brandished a knife. They reportedly left in a 2002 maroon Pontiac Sunfire.

The second robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on April 18 in the 100 block of Primrose Drive. This time, four suspects entered the store, again with masks and reusable grocery bags, police said.

They loaded up their bags and threatened staff with bear spray before fleeing in the same Pontiac Sunfire.

Finally, on Friday at about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of McOrmond Drive for a robbery in progress. Two people matching the suspect descriptions were arrested in the area, the police said, and the Pontiac Sunfire was located and seized at the scene.

A 22-year-old man and 43-year-old woman face a number of robbery charges, and the man was also charged with carrying a weapon to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say more charges will likely be laid as the investigation continues.