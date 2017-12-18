

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon doused down the hours on backyard fires Monday.

City council narrowly approved a bylaw amendment restricting the hours open-air fires can burn. The amendment, which limits fires to the hours of 5 to 11 p.m., was passed with a 6-5 vote.

Councillors received several letters from the public, both for and against the new regulations, ahead of the decision, but health concerns related to open-air fires ultimately led council to approve the amendment.

The fire department received nearly 200 open-fire complaints last year, but issued only one fine — a number that concerned Chief Morgan Hackl.

He said the fire department will work to ensure firefighters understand the bylaw and follow through with issuing notices.

“We will be reporting back as quickly as we can to committee and let them know that we are following through with violations in terms of a notice of violation, rather than just a warning,” Hackl told media after Monday’s council meeting.

No specific timeframe for the amended bylaw to take effect has been set, but a city spokesperson said the amendment is likely to be implemented in the new year.