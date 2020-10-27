SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Lighthouse has temporarily restricted services due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The supported living facility will not be accepting clients into its emergency shelters or its stabilization unit until further notice.

The restrictions will remain in place until the situation is reviewed on November 8.

Current shelter clients and residents staying at the Lighthouse will not be asked to leave

The shelter's clothing donation program is also temporarily suspended.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working closely with the shelter on contact tracing and virus containment.