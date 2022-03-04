Saskatoon Lighthouse membership calls on board to resign

The voting membership of Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon is calling for its board to step down.

According to a news release from the members, which elect the board during its annual general meeting, the membership held a vote during a Feb. 10 meeting.

"(The) membership has lost confidence in the current leadership at the Lighthouse and has voted in favour of calling for the resignation of the entire Lighthouse board," the news release said.

The vote comes after Lighthouse executive director Don Windels was placed on leave earlier this year and five senior staff members were subsequently let go.

The shake-up came after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of issues at the shelter during inspections over the past year.

Two members of the board, Twila Reddekopp and Jerome Hepfner have assumed Windels responsibilities.

The news release said no board members attended the Feb. 10 despite an invitation.

“We have learned of several operational decisions that have negative impacts to clients and staff and as such we as members must take urgent action," member Sandra Lazar said in the news release.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Reddekopp said the membership has been kept aware regarding the management and operations of the Lighthouse.

"The membership has been made aware that the leadership continues to act in the best interest of the clients, such as by engaging trauma-informed security services which has resulted in a drastic decrease of police calls," Reddekopp said.

She said the infractions noted by the fire department are being addressed.

"The board will continue to perform its duties diligently and act in the best interest of the organization and the people it serves," Reddekopp said.