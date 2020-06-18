SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has had 1,357 holds placed this week after arranging for pick-up of physical library materials.

Those holds are by 1,957 Saskatoon residents, said Beth Cote, director of Public Services.

“It’s wonderful to see all the holds that are coming in,” she said.

“People have been very kind and very patient with us and we hope that continues because we’re working very hard on those front lines to get things out to people as quickly as possible.”

The library’s Hot Titles shelf and childrens books are proving popular, as are movies and music.

“It’s very exciting to see people in Saskatoon can use their library collection again.”

Other libraries that have opened up across the country have seen a similar trend so SPL had been preparing for the demand, she said.

The library is asking people to make an appointment for a day to pick up their order.

The city's libraries were closed in March over concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.

The pick up service is available at all SPL locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday,

Libraries can't reopen until Phase 4 of the province's reopening plan.