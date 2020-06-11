SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) patrons will be able to place holds and arrange for pick-up of physical library materials starting Monday.

The service will be available at all SPL locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, SPL said in a news release.

The city's libraries were closed in March over concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.

Pick-ups will be by appointment and information on making appointments will be included in the notifications patrons receive when their holds are ready.

Return slots will also reopen Monday so patrons can return materials they have been holding onto since libraries closed in mid-March.

However, no late fines will be charged for the foreseeable future and patrons are encouraged to hold onto items for a while longer, if possible, so libraries are not overwhelmed with returns during the first few days.

Libraries can't reopen unto Phase 4 of the province's reopening plan.