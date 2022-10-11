Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ advocate says 'Coming Out Day' a chance to celebrate joy

When National Coming Out Day was first celebrated in 1988, publically "coming out" as LGBTQ2S+ was a radical political act.

When people consider coming out today, it might serve them better to focus on the joy it will bring, says Saskatoon advocate Jack Saddleback.

“The feeling of euphoria, the feeling of this weight being lifted off of one’s shoulders once you’re able to step into your own truth and not feel like you have to leave it at the kitchen table. You can bring that with you and it can feed your soul in any way that you so please,” he said in an interview on CTV Morning Live.

National coming out day started on the first anniversary of the march on Washington for gay and lesbian rights, according to the organization Human Rights Campaign.

The day celebrates those who come out as LGBTQ2S+, because when people know someone who is "out," they’re more apt "to support equality under the law,” the organization says.

"It can be a difficult conversation to have at any age, but if you've ever wondered 'can I actually talk about these things,' the answer is yes," Saddleback said.

“We are here to remind you that coming out is one of the most beautiful ways of honouring yourself and your joy.”

Coming out may still be a political act, but it doesn’t have to be a painful one, says Saddleback.

“You can now own your journey and you don’t have to adhere to these mainstream narratives that try and tell you who you’re supposed to be or how you’re supposed to act, and who you’re supposed to love. You’re you, and that is completely normal, and that is more than loveable.”