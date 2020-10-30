SASKATOON -- Because of COVID-19, Legions in Saskatoon are holding a poppy drive-thru.

The annual poppy campaign Friday, with Mayor Charlie Clark receiving the first poppy.

Poppies will also be available at convenience stores, gas stations and small businesses throughout the city but will not be handed out in person by cadets.

Ten poppy tables will be set up in places like malls where there is adequate room for physical distancing.

“Tables make up probably about 25 per cent of poppies getting out and donations coming in so that’s drastically reduced. So that’s a challenge,” said the chair of poppy campaign, Diane Robson.

The annual Remembrance Ceremony will be virtual this year and can be streamed live on Nov. 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. saskatoonremembers.ca