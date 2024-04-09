SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon launches early street sweeping as spring takes hold

    Share

    With most of the snow melted and spring officially here, the City of Saskatoon has deployed its street sweepers to tackle the accumulated dirt and debris left behind on busy roads.

    In a release published Tuesday, the city said the crews will work day and night for the next four weeks to clear curbs, medians, and high-traffic areas.

    Residents can expect to see sweepers maneuvering around parked cars to ensure a thorough cleaning of street gutters and concrete or grass-covered medians, the city said.

    In early May, the city will schedule sweeping for every single street in Saskatoon, and the crews will place “no parking” signs to clean the entire road, according to the release.

    When it comes to potholes, the city said they’ll use a temporary cold asphalt mixture for urgent repairs to potholes on high-priority streets until hot mix asphalt is available later in April.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News