Saskatoon launches early street sweeping as spring takes hold

With most of the snow melted and spring officially here, the City of Saskatoon has deployed its street sweepers to tackle the accumulated dirt and debris left behind on busy roads.

In a release published Tuesday, the city said the crews will work day and night for the next four weeks to clear curbs, medians, and high-traffic areas.

Residents can expect to see sweepers maneuvering around parked cars to ensure a thorough cleaning of street gutters and concrete or grass-covered medians, the city said.

In early May, the city will schedule sweeping for every single street in Saskatoon, and the crews will place “no parking” signs to clean the entire road, according to the release.

When it comes to potholes, the city said they’ll use a temporary cold asphalt mixture for urgent repairs to potholes on high-priority streets until hot mix asphalt is available later in April.