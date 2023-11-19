Saskatoon kicks off holiday season with unseasonably warm Santa Claus Parade
The streets of Saskatoon came alive with holiday cheer on Sunday as the 32nd annual Santa Claus Parade made its way through the city to Midtown mall.
With temperatures sitting around 10 C and sunny, it was no winter wonderland, but the warm weather certainly brought the cheer as a crowd of thousands gathered to watch the procession in downtown Saskatoon.
The parade showcased a variety of floats representing Saskatoon staples, kicking off with the iconic Grinch himself leading the way. From the newly acquired trophy of the Saskatoon Hilltops to street performers, politicians, and even a crew from CTV News.
"We have over 60 floats to join the festivities, from the Grinch to Barbie, to baton twirlers," said organizer Jennifer Thomes.
Even the Grinch himself, a Christmas naysayer, expressed his delight at being part of the parade.
"The awesome part is — if you watch the parade, I came in first, Santa came in last. That's a great way to kick off the season," the Grinch told CTV news.
For many in Saskatoon, the parade marked the official start of the Christmas season.
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
-
-
-
