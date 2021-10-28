Saskatoon K9 unit helps in hotel drug bust: police

SASKATOON -

Two men face drug and weapons related charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.

On Oct. 22, police observed a 40-year-old man leaving a hotel in the 2000 block of Avenue B North, according to a news release.

As part of the investigation, he was taken into custody by officers, without incident, and allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The next day, the tactical support unit conducted a high risk warrant on a suite in the same hotel.

A 31-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the room, and upon entry was apprehended by the SPS K9 Unit, police say.

The man suffered injuries from a dog bite and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Upon searching the suite investigators say they seized the following: