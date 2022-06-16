Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
Herman is charged with possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and breaching his probation.
The charges relate to an incident in February. Police say they were called to a home on Avenue L South for reports of an armed man.
Following an alleged physical altercation at the door of the home, police say Herman ran away — carrying a handgun and machete.
Responding officers fired several shots and Herman was injured.
He taken to hospital for his injuries, according to police.
While in custody, speaking to a judge on the phone on Thursday, Herman said he doesn’t approve of the trial date set for Sept. 15.
Herman’s lawyer said it was the soonest date she could get.
“I was put in here for something I didn’t do,” Herman said on the phone.
Herman often spoke over the judge and said there was too much static on the line.
“Hang on, one at a time,” the judge said to Herman.
The judge adjourned the matter to Friday, for an in-person appearance.
While the judge attempted to tell Herman about the rescheduling, Herman continued to speak.
“You’re all against me,” he said.
The judge hung up.
“Sorry about that. We’ll straighten this out tomorrow,” the judge said.
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership run
Michelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
WATCH LIVE | Tornado warning issued for parts of eastern Ontario, watch in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario as a watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
WATCH LIVE
