SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra revives a classic New Year's Eve tradition

    Trumpets, saxophones and vocals all worked together in perfect harmony as the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra rehearsed for their upcoming New Year's ' show at TCU Place.

    Under the creative direction of Dean McNeil, head of the music program at the University of Saskatchewan, the orchestra aims to revive a New Year's tradition from the 1900s.

    "This was quite an intentional throwback to this time — it's New Year's Eve. Put on your fancy dress, put on your fancy suit, and head out," said McNeil.

    The music spanned multiple hours, from 7:30 p.m. until the stroke of midnight, with a multiple course meal to start the evening.

    Each course of the meal corresponds to its own theme, according to TCU Place event organizer Tammy Pshebylo.

    "Every course is a different setting, different musician, a different music set, then it culminates with all three of the musicians coming back for the grand finale. So it's lighting, mood, food — an amazing evening up until New Year's," said Pshebylo.

    The show was introduced towards the end of the pandemic, with the aim of bringing people together in a celebration of music and community. Jessica Robinson experienced this first-hand as a featured artist.

    "It's just basically to bring the community together. Those COVID years were hard. To have everyone come in together of all ages and just enjoy music — and get ready for an awesome 2024," Robinson expresses. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News