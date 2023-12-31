Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra revives a classic New Year's Eve tradition

Trumpets, saxophones and vocals all worked together in perfect harmony as the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra rehearsed for their upcoming New Year's ' show at TCU Place.

Under the creative direction of Dean McNeil, head of the music program at the University of Saskatchewan, the orchestra aims to revive a New Year's tradition from the 1900s.

"This was quite an intentional throwback to this time — it's New Year's Eve. Put on your fancy dress, put on your fancy suit, and head out," said McNeil.

The music spanned multiple hours, from 7:30 p.m. until the stroke of midnight, with a multiple course meal to start the evening.

Each course of the meal corresponds to its own theme, according to TCU Place event organizer Tammy Pshebylo.

"Every course is a different setting, different musician, a different music set, then it culminates with all three of the musicians coming back for the grand finale. So it's lighting, mood, food — an amazing evening up until New Year's," said Pshebylo.

The show was introduced towards the end of the pandemic, with the aim of bringing people together in a celebration of music and community. Jessica Robinson experienced this first-hand as a featured artist.

"It's just basically to bring the community together. Those COVID years were hard. To have everyone come in together of all ages and just enjoy music — and get ready for an awesome 2024," Robinson expresses.