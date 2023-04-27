Saskatoon invites public input into downtown arena district design

City of Saskatoon invites residents’ ideas for the downtown event and entertainment district designs.

The first phase of engagement for the district has started, which will include the arena and plans to make downtown a “hub for entertainment and culture,” according to a city news release.

“The public is invited to come on the journey with us to create a thriving downtown, built around great public gathering spaces and amenities,” says Dan Willems, Director of Technical Services.

City council approved the Midtown Shopping Centre’s north parking lot for the arena, the release said.

Saskatoon’s district plans will include plans for streets, parks and other public spaces.

“Stantec, HOK and LMN have been hired to create conceptual designs for the new event centre/arena and convention centre, as well as the surrounding outdoor spaces,” the release said.

Residents are able to provide their input on elements of the district design in various ways, including an online public survey, community workshops and pop-up storefronts where people can stop by to see information and talk to city staff.

Input is welcome from April 27 to May 18, the release said.

The city said designs will incorporate community feedback, technical research and early budgeting.

Initial ideas will be presented to the city council’s governance and priorities committee in July.

“After direction from council, the city will be coming back to the public in the summer and late fall-early winter to get further thoughts and feedback,” Willems explains. “Final draft designs will be presented to city council for decision and this is expected by the end of 2023.”