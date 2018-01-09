Saskatoon interested in hosting Canadian Finals Rodeo
Saskatoon is again in discussions to host the Canadian Finals Rodeo.
SaskTel Centre’s executive director, Scott Ford, says a Tourism Saskatoon committee has had talks with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association following news the Oilers Entertainment Group in Edmonton is no longer interested in hosting the event.
The Canadian Finals Rodeo has been held in Edmonton for over 40 years and was set to move to Saskatoon last year before a deal fell through. The City of Saskatoon and the CPRA had signed a memorandum of understanding.
