Saskatoon inmate's death to be examined in inquest

The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is pictured March 29, 2016. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon) The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is pictured March 29, 2016. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London