Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
Malix-Kai underwent his first open heart surgery just seven days after he was born in September.
It was something that his mom, Amanda Shepperd, said they had not been prepared for as the pregnancy was pretty smooth.
“I had to go for a few extra ultrasounds there because they had a hard time picturing his heart during the ultrasound,” she told CTV News.
“But what they did see of it, they said it looks normal. So we had no clue at all about how it was gonna be.”
However, just a few hours after he was born, one of the nurses suspected something was not right, Shepperd said.
“She started doing some tests on him and she noticed that his oxygen levels were way below normal,” she said. “They said that they needed to take him off to the NICU because his oxygen levels were down and then we went back to my room and waited for a bit and then the doctor came down to speak to us and explain what they found.”
The diagnosis was Tetralogy of Fallot, Shepperd said. It’s a birth defect that affects blood flow through the heart.
“They said that he would need open heart surgery as soon as possible and that they don't do it in Saskatoon. So, the next thing would be to fly him over to Edmonton.”
There was not enough room for both parents to fly with baby Malix-Kai. So, Shepperd and her boyfriend, Tanner, decided to drive together.
“I just waited until the doctor gave me the go-ahead that I could leave the hospital,” Shepperd said. Despite having a C-section a few hours earlier, the doctor released her so she could go home and start packing for the trip.
Shepperd said she was driving within 10 hours of having baby Malix-Kai, but ended up being too tired and in pain from the C-section so Tanner took over driving.
Unfortunately, when they arrived in Edmonton, finding a place to stay was a challenge as the Ronald McDonald House was full. The hospital allowed them to stay for the night in a family room, Shepperd said.
Malix-Kai had open heart-surgery on Oct. 3, she said.
“We were overjoyed to hear that the doctors were able to do a full repair. And upon a room opening up we spent the next few weeks at the Ronald McDonald House in Edmonton where we made a temporary home alongside other families in similar situations,” she told CTV News.
The couple was in Edmonton for about a month while Malix-Kai recovered and was released. The family headed back to Saskatoon.
MORE SURGERY
“We were probably home for almost two weeks when we got the news that he needed another open heart surgery,” Shepperd said.
It was mid-November when they headed to Edmonton for the second surgery.
Malix-Kai was rushed into open heart surgery in Edmonton just hours after he was born in Saskatoon. (Amanda Shepperd)
“We were about an hour and a half from Edmonton, about half an hour from Vegreville, when all of a sudden, we got rear-ended kind of by a semi. We started spinning out and we hit the ditch.”
She said her car was totalled. The family ended up at Vegreville Hospital where they were looked over and released. They arranged to have a cab drive them into Edmonton so they could get Malix-Kai to the hospital for his surgery.
It took a little extra time for him to recover this time, she said. They used that time to get a rental vehicle to drive home when he was released.
BACK HOME AGAIN
When they got back to Saskatoon, Malix-Kai began to have regular appointments to check up and see how he was doing. In April the family got more troubling news.
“They found out that his right lung was getting 64 per cent of the oxygenated blood, but his left one was only getting 13 per cent. And so they wanted to see if they could do any better.”
Shepperd said doctors in Saskatoon attempted to fix the problem, but when his condition did not improve, they were told they needed to go back to Edmonton so he could have a stint installed. The family packed up and headed back to Alberta for the operation at the end of May.
“The doctor said he was only able to get a small stint in there because of how much it had closed up. He didn't want to put too big of one in there and end up injuring it,” she said.
They were told that he would need to undergo another operation in a few months to put a bigger stint in.
EXHAUSTING FINANCIAL RESOURCES
Shepperd said that they expected to head back to Edmonton this summer, but the family is getting concerned about the costs.
“We were more than a little concerned about how we are going to make it all happen. We did end up receiving a hotel room with a medically discounted rate, but we were only supposed to stay three nights and when my son was being released the doctor asked us to stay one more night after discharge in Edmonton just to be safe.”
She said they booked a room at another hotel, which was not discounted, and were told they needed to also pay a damage deposit on the room.
“I told them I didn’t have the extra money for the damage deposit and tried to explain our situation, but the hotel did not have any empathy for our situation and upon telling them I couldn’t pay the deposit I was refused accommodations and informed I would still be charged for the room for the night.”
Shepperd said the past few months have been stressful and they are struggling.
“We have exhausted all of our financial support resources and we barely made it through this last procedure stay and had to stay in my car for our last night in Alberta, which was very hard on my baby.”
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help them with the costs of taking Malix-Kai to Edmonton for the care he needs.
“We never really thought that there was going to be more after the first open-heart surgery,” Shepperd said.
She said that Malix-Kai has such a great personality despite all he’s been through.
“He's always such a happy little boy. It's amazing,” she said.
“My son's so brave and strong and just amazing.”
