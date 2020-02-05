SASKATOON -- Well known Saskatoon humanitarian Peter Zakreski has died.

Zakreski's list of contributions to the city is long. He served on city council from 1974-1979. He was also known as a philanthropist and for his endless volunteer hours within the community.

He was named the CTV Saskatoon Citizen of the Year in 1991 and also received the Order of Canada.

He and his wife Elaine recently started their own foundation called Hope for Malawi which provided clean water and shelter to people in the African country.

The couple was also named the Red Cross 2019 Saskatoon humanitarians of the year.

Zakreski was 80-years-old.