Saskatoon house fire caused $70,000 damage
A blaze in a home on Stanley Place on Sunday evening caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the home around 6:42 p.m., according to a news release. Arriving crews saw smoke coming from the roof of the house. The fire department said the smoke alarms went off and allowed the occupant to evacuate safely.
Crews had the fire extinguished by 7:13 p.m., the news release said.
An investigator was unable to determine the cause of the blaze.
