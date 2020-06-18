SASKATOON -- Even during the pandemic, a local business is still giving back to the community.

Rides by Marv’s ⁠— which specializes in hot rods ⁠— is running a donation program where he’s accepting bikes and redistributing them to children in need.

“It's amazing when you see the face of a child that has never had a bike and they actually get a bike for the first time,” said owner Marv Friesen.

“So it's pretty cool. I mean, you touch a couple of lifes and it's all worth it," Friesen said.

Partnered with Care and Share Saskatoon, Rides By Marv’s ran the program until June 17 but has since extended the deadline.

Friesen also talked about the current status of the donations.

“The bike's drop-off was a little bit slow at first,” Friesen said. “It’s picked up quite a bit. My personal goal was to see between 60 and 100, I’m sitting at about 35 at my place here now with about another eight committed. But we could definitely use some more bicycles.”

The drop-off location for new or gently used bikes can be found at 2104 Morgan Ave.