

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





It was a beautiful day out on the water on Saturday as Saskatoon played host to The 27th Dragon Boat Festival.

Twenty-five teams brought their festive boats out to the river to help raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House and Saskatchewan Children’s Wish Foundation.

Volunteers and event organizers loved how the last day of the festival had so much sun after the wild weather and storms that hit the city during the week.

“We paid the price on Thursday and Friday for this wonderful weather today” said Darcy DeForest, the festival manager.

The event ran smoothly due to all the volunteers sacrificing their time throughout the week to oversee practice runs and all the organizing before the actual event.

The festival has been a team effort in the past for its president Denyse Walker, but it was a different experience this year without her husband Scott.

“My husband passed away two years ago, so I kept on saying to him ‘how am I going to do this?’ and he said ‘the guys are going to take care of you’ and that’s exactly what happens,” said Walker. “I don’t know what the words are to thank these people, because I would have never been able to do it without them”

Despite all the hard work put in, the event had a bit of a scare with the sudden storm on Thursday, which caused the boaters to take shelter from the rain in a tent, and the boating for that night stopped. After everything cleared up, things were sailing along.

Walker believes the sunshine on the last day after all the bad weather had something to do with her late husband watching over the festival he used to run.

“Friday, a little bit of rain setting up, but today it’s sunny. So I think Scott helped me with that too”

The event coordinators, volunteers, and even participants all said this year’s Dragon Boat Festival was a success and are looking forward to next year.